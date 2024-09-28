Katrina Kaif sends birthday wishes to ‘best devar and pancake partner’ Sunny Kaushal; Vicky Kaushal calls him most ‘zen’ and ‘fun’

Today, September 28, 2024, marks the birthday of actor Sunny Kaushal. On this special occasion, he received heartfelt wishes from his brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. Katrina sent love to ‘best devar and pancake partner,’ while Vicky called Sunny the most ‘zen’ and ‘fun’ member of the family.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal sporting a quirky expression. He looked ready to indulge in the plate of delicious-looking pancakes kept in front of him. Katrina wrote, “Happy birthday to the best devar and pancake partner (heart hands, folded hands, and pancake emojis). May this year give you even more peace, fulfilment, and joy.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also posted a picture of his brother smiling in between a meal on his Instagram story. He wished, “Happiest Birthday to the person I learn so much from... the most zen Kaushal. The most fun Kaushal. Love you my brother. May you keep smiling and shining!!! @sunsunnykhez (heart kiss emojis).”

In an earlier conversation with Zoom, Sunny Kaushal called Vicky and Katrina’s jodi ‘very cute’ and also revealed that their families had developed a very comfortable bond with each other. Mentioning the couple, his parents, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, her brother Sebastian, and her mother Suzanne, Sunny shared, “I think we've cracked a very, very comfortable bond with each other; it’s just beautiful, and I think we’ll continue to do so.”

On the work front, Sunny Kaushal was last seen in the movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. It was released on Netflix on August 9, 2024. The romantic thriller also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Jimmy Shergill.

In her review for the movie, Katrina Kaif shared some special words of praise for Sunny. She said, "@sunsunnykhez aahhhhhh you took me by surprise and after seeing this side of you anything you say is right, you are always right and the best devar one can ever imagine promise never to bother you ...." This also gives a glimpse of the playful and loveable equation between the duo.

