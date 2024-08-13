EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari says she's getting action lessons for Alpha from Vedaa co-star John Abraham; calls him 'real-life mentor'

Ahead of the release of one of the most-awaited films Vedaa, Nikkhil Advani, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, the trio opened up on various interesting things. When Sharvari was asked about her first acting film Vedaa the actress shared that she has been taking action lessons for her upcoming film Alpha from her 'real-life mentor' and Vedaa co-star John Abraham. Sharvari also said that John is super-kicked for the Alia Bhatt starrer.

During the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Sharvari praised her Vedaa co-star John Abraham, and shared how she has been taking lessons from the actor for the Alpha movie.

She added, "To have someone like John be my mentor in the film and also outside the film (Vedaa) because he is an action superstar. I don't think anybody can do action better than John. So to be able to learn from John, I think I'm taking a lot of knowledge and getting into Alpha because I have seen John perform action in front of me and there are some incredible action set pieces that have been directed so I was looking at John performing every day and I was trying to note what happens."

She continued, "In fact, I met him after our film got over and before I started Alpha just so that I go to him and be like okay now give me that tricks of the trait. There is some particular expression he has where he moves his entire face when the firing is happening and I keep telling him, 'John, how do you do it?' But he still has not given that to me and I am waiting for it. he is super kicked about Alpha. He has put a lot of pressure on me. He is my real-life mentor. he has told me you have to be outstanding. I have to stand up to what John expects from me."

Advertisement

The actress also shared that she loves action films and called the genre 'thrilling.' She said that she is a cinema lover kid who goes to the theater, claps and whistles when she loves a film and shared that she has watched Bahubali three times. Speaking about it, the Maharaj actress said that her upcoming film Vedaa has a "very beautiful story at heart."

Meanwhile, Vedaa will hit theaters on August 15. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal on 'beautiful moment' from their wedding; 'Azaan was playing in background as we were getting married'