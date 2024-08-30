Binny and Family: Varun Dhawan welcomes niece Anjini ‘to the movies’ with special shout-out as her film's trailer drops; 'This is so good’

Following her family’s legacy, Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is all set to step in Bollywood with Binny and Family. The trailer of her debut coming-of-age was released just a while back. After attending the launch, being a loving uncle, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor gave a major shout-out to the debutant.

Today, on Aug 30, a while back Varun Dhawan shared the trailer of his niece Anjini Dhawan’s debut film, Binny and Family. Taking to his Instagram stories, the proud uncle extended his warm wishes expressing, "@anjinidhawan this is so good welcome to the Movies" followed by a hug emoji.

In addition to this, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai dropped a candid photo from the trailer launch. In the photo, he was seen standing with VD and Anjini as he spoke. "Once upon a time we all were introduced as newcomers. Like me in past….Varun Dhawan last decade. And Now ANJALI DHAWAN in a beautiful family film BINNY N FAMILY what I said on its trailer launch today at pvr," he wrote.

He further added by stating, "After watching the film I can say that Anjali Dhawan has done wonderful performance in a lovely grand daughter vs grand father story of the film produced by MAHAVEER JAIN presented by Balaji films to be released on 20 th September in cinema halls My heartiest congratulations n blessings to the whole team of BINNY N FAMILY."

It is worth mentioning that the trailer of the upcoming movie, Binny and Family introduced cine-goers to the world of their film by dropping its trailer. The 2-minute, 39-second video gives a peek into Binny, a young girl who likes to live on her own terms. Things take a twisted turn when her grandparents come to her parent’s home to live with them. A clear conflict due to the generational gap makes it a promising and entertaining watch.

Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the movie is poised to release on September 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has an exciting line-up of projects with Raj& DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is poised to release on November 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

