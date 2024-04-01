Vedang Raina recalls Alia Bhatt first pointed out his resemblance to Ranveer Singh during Jigra shoot

Vedang Raina took center stage with his Bollywood debut film, The Archies. In the film, he was seen essaying the role of Reggie Mantle, which received widespread attention from the audience. Not only was his performance good but also his charming looks too became the talk of the town. A section of netizens also found an uncanny resemblance between the actor and Ranveer Singh. In a recent interview, Vedang recalled how during the shoot of Jigra, Alia Bhatt also pointed out the same.

Vedang Raina reveals Alia Bhatt pointed out his resemblance to Ranveer Singh for the first time

After his successful debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Vedang Raina has been stirring the internet following his upcoming eagerly-awaited film, Jigra helmed by Vasan Bala. The talented star has also been turning heads ever since his debut after being tagged as the ‘young Ranveer Singh’. Reacting to the same, during his conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, he recalled how his Jigra co-star Alia Bhatt and director Vasan Bala had also pointed out the same thing.

“Before The Archies released, I was already shooting for Jigra. One day Alia mentioned it to me and at that time no one was really saying it because The Archies wasn’t out. Then my director, Vasan (Bala) sir took a picture of a still of me from the monitor and said, “That’s Ranveer Singh,”” he was quoted as saying.

When Vedang Raina reacted to netizens comparing his looks with Ranveer Singh

It is worth mentioning that in an earlier interview with Instant Bollywood, reacting to the netizens comparing his looks with Ranveer, Vedang had said, “I still don't really see it. But I just thought that if so many people are seeing something, then there must be some truth to it. But I personally didn’t see it.”

Having met Ranveer only once or twice and never discussing the resemblance with him, Vedang expressed flattery at being compared to someone he admires as both an actor and a performer. He described it as a "great thing."

He also explained how, throughout his life, he had consistently been compared to others in terms of looks. “I’m hearing Varun Dhawan also, then young Shah Rukh Khan also, Ranveer Singh has been going around a lot. At least some comments I have seen. Now, I can’t take this pressure on myself. It’s just that it’s like a resemblance,” he had said.

Vedang Raina on working with Alia Bhatt in Jigra

In his recent interview with the same media house, Vedang also talked about working with Alia Bhatt in Jigra. He walked down memory lane to share the first day of his shoot while admitting to feeling a sudden sense of nervousness. In his words, he mentioned, “It was a scene with Alia and I wouldn’t say I was nervous because I had done my homework but just the fact that it was with her, I felt some kind of nervousness.”

In addition to this, Vedang also mentioned how he was made to feel comfortable during the shoot of Jigra. He also expressed his great admiration towards his co-star Alia opining how he truly realized then why the actress has solidified her presence that she has in the industry. He heaped praises on her for being a “giving” and “spontaneous” co-actor, further adding, “I am a bigger fan of the actor after doing this film with her.”

Talking about the eagerly-awaited, Jigra, the film is directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is scheduled to grace the theaters later this year on September 27.

