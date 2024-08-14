Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao reveals Varun Dhawan took revenge on him for THIS reason and it has a Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon connection

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to arrive on the big screen with their horror-comedy Stree 2. The duo, busy in promoting their highly anticipated film, recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama where Kapoor revealed the possibility of reuniting with Bhediya star Varun Dhawan again. Rajkummar in the same thread also revealed that Varun Dhawan has taken revenge on him and the reason will make you go ROFL.

A guest among the audience made mentions of Varun and Shraddha’s latest song Khoobsurat featured in Stree 2 and asked whether they have plans to reunite anytime soon. In case it happens, the fan also hopes ‘Bikki (Rao’s character in Stree)’ is not sidelined. Hearing this, Rajkummar Rao said, “No one can sideline Bicky. That's not possible. Bicky's love for her can't be silenced.”

Shraddha joined the conversation in agreement and said, “You guys have seen Stree. You know what Bicky feels for the nameless girl. That is priceless and our bond has been loved so much. It's great. Bhediya is a part of the horror comedy universe and it’s a larger plan of Maddock (to do crossovers of Bhediya and Stree).”

ALSO READ: Vedaa EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari addresses her film’s three-way clash with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein; ‘I really hope that people...'

While the diva gave an example of how she also appeared in Bhediya’s song Thumkeshwari, Rajkummar recalled a conversation he had with Varun. “He reminded me that 6 years ago I danced with his Mrs. Bhediya in Aao Kabhi Haveli and now I've taken revenge for it,” Rao said with a laugh making Shraddha Kapoor quip thereafter, “This has become a revenge story now.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Maddock Supernatural Universe consists of several supernatural horror comedy films produced under the banner. The series started in 2018 with Amar Kaushik’s Stree starring Rajkumar and Shraddha. This was followed by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya in 2022. After this, the series saw Munjya released earlier this year with Sharvari and Abhay Verma in the lead.

Stree 2 is the universe’s upcoming film gearing up for release on August 15, 2024. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana under the direction of Amar Kaushik and is written by Niren Bhatt.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor hails the audience as ‘Kings and queens’; Rajkummar Rao wishes to absorb ONLY constructive feedback