Ameesha Patel reveals everyone on Gadar 2 sets thought she was ‘dead’ after THIS happened; here’s how Sunny Deol became her real-life Tara Singh

Ameesha Patel is one of the most upfront actresses in Bollywood who impressed audiences by reprising her role as Sakina in Gadar 2. Recently, the actress revealed she faced a terrifying health scare while shooting after she got drenched in cold water. But, her co-star Sunny Deol turned into a real-life hero and looked after her to ensure her well-being.

In a candid interview with Jarp Media, Ameesha Patel recalled feeling physically and mentally exhausted after shooting a water sequence for the film. She shared that she asked for hot water but ended up getting drenched in cold water, which became worse because she was wearing a thin cotton salwar kameez, leaving her in extreme discomfort.

The actress admitted that the film's team made multiple attempts to warm her up, and some even offered to rub brandy on her feet. But her condition deteriorated, and she was left unconscious.

She said, "After I finished the scene, which people don't know, but my staff knows. They had to lift me and take me to my make-up van. I was unconscious. I did not wake up for three to four hours. People thought I was dead. I had reached the stage where people said, 'She won't survive.'"

Lastly, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress's team wrapped her in warm blankets, and she finally woke up after 4 hours. However, she couldn't remember what happened in those hours.

Ameesha recalled, "Sunny sir was my real-life Tara Singh. He was there for Sakina when I needed him. You won't believe he got a blood pressure machine from his room to check my blood pressure and my temperature with a thermometer."

The Jaat actor went on to coordinate with their doctors in Mumbai when local doctors tried to inject her with something because he cared about her health. Patel expressed gratitude for the actor's care and support during those challenging moments.

Gadar 2 was directed by Anil Sharma and featured Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol, Utkarash Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in key roles. The film was a commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing films in 2023.

