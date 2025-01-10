Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Ameesha Patel recalls film's craze in 2000s; says people would 'marry our pictures in temples, got letters written in blood'

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai marked their debut in the film industry. But, its overwhelming success became a game changer for the actors overnight. As the film is set to re-release on January 10, 2025, the actress took a trip down memory lane and shared how fans went crazy for her and Hrithik. The obsession grew to a level where some wrote letters with their blood and others got married with their pictures.

In a new interview with News 24, Ameesha Patel expressed her gratitude as two films in her career, including Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, became a cult. She shared that the film was released in 2000 when there was no concept of reels or social media. Yet, the film's craze took over fans, and they began dressing up like their characters from the film.

Although they were delighted with the popularity, some unexpected things awaited them. Patel revealed, "Both Hrithik and I received marriage proposals from fans. They would marry our pictures in temples. I got letters written in blood, professing their love. It was very scary. I had stalkers… people following us."

Back then, there was no major culture of having bodyguards with actors, but since some fans went overboard, the she had to hire an entourage at the beginning of their journey in the film industry. The Gadar actress took time to eventually settle with the popularity as she couldn't freely go to restaurants or salons like before.

Although she was grateful for the success, the actress admitted that constant attention sometimes felt overwhelming. She shared that things changed for her and during these last 25 years of her journey in the film industry, she sometimes desired a quieter life. Yet, the love that came her and Hrithik Roshan's way topped everything.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was directed by Rakesh Roshan and starred by Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, and Mohnish Bahl in key roles.

