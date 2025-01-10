Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel were forced to leave theater mid-way while watching Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; actress reveals WHY

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has been re-released in theaters today, January 10, just days before it marks 25 years since its original release. The film became an instant blockbuster, catapulting Hrithik and Ameesha into stardom. The actress recently shared how, during their first viewing of the film, they were forced to leave the theater midway as the crowd began hounding them during the interval.

In a recent interview with News18, Ameesha Patel reminisced about how her life took a dramatic turn after the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Reflecting on that time, she shared how she and Hrithik Roshan went to Eros Theatre in Churchgate to watch the film with the audience.

Despite knowing that the film had a full house and a 100% opening, she admitted that she didn’t fully grasp the magnitude of the situation at the time. Ameesha further shared how, being new to the film industry, she didn’t quite understand the significance of a 'bumper opening', though Hrithik Roshan had a bit more insight.

She recalled how, before the interval, the two of them decided to step out for a quick sandwich and drink. But when the interval ended and the crowd poured out, the duo had to rush out, as they were suddenly overwhelmed with attention. She said, "The minute the interval broke and the crowd came out, we had to flee because everyone was hounding us. From these two kids sharing their sandwiches, we had turned into stars."

Ameesha Patel recalled her first experience with stardom, describing the overwhelming euphoria that followed. From being ordinary people, she and Hrithik quickly became sensations. Their characters, Rohit and Sonia, became national crushes, leaving a lasting impact on audiences. She admitted to feeling numb for days, unable to fully grasp how quickly everything changed. The whole experience felt surreal.

As her newfound fame grew, her phone started ringing non-stop, and fans began flocking to her wherever she went. She described the feeling of being worshipped, noting the noticeable bounce in her step. Everywhere she went—airports, restaurants, gyms—she was recognized, with people eager to get autographs and pictures.

She recalled her first live performance with Hrithik in Kolkata, where the stadium was packed, and the crowd screamed for an encore, chanting, "Once more, once more!"

Ameesha fondly recalls some of the wild fan encounters, sharing how people would approach her with money and pictures of gods, asking for her autograph. It was overwhelming, and she never complied with such requests, a practice she continues to this day. Fans would even stretch out their palms, exclaiming they’d never wash their hands after she touched them.

What truly excites her, however, is the lasting impact she and Hrithik have had on audiences. Reflecting on how, 25 years later, they are still iconic, delivering hits, and admired as fitness icons, she expressed her gratitude for the ongoing love and support from the audience.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan, featured Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, and Mohnish Bahl playing significant supporting roles.

