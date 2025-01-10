Ameesha Patel’s birthday wish for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan will evoke golden memories of the past; ‘May u have a GADAR...’

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 50th birthday today on January 10, 2025. While the birthday boy is inundated with heartwarming birthday wishes from left, right, and center, his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Ameesha Patel extended her heartwarming wish with a 25-year-old picture.

On Friday, Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram handle and posted a rare throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan. In the picture, the actress is seen wrapping her arm around the birthday boy while the duo flashed wide smiles for the camera. As per the caption, the actress revealed that the golden picture was clicked at her place 25 years back when their journeys started together.

"Happiest bday @hrithikroshan and 25 years of our film KAHO NAA … PYAAR HAIN !!! Double celebration! This picture was wher the celebrations all started at my house n brings back such cute memories!! What a blast we had n what a cute journey!!! May u have a GADAR of a year this 2025 !! All my love," she wrote in the caption.

The actress added the title track in the background and turned off the comments.

Take a look

In the picture, the actress looked gorgeous in a white t-shirt paired with black pants and matching sandals. Meanwhile, Roshan being his handsome self is seen in a blue and black t-shirt.

In a recent interview with News 24, Ameesha Patel delightfully remembered Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's popularity at the time of its release. She shared that when the film reached out to the audience, both she and Hrithik received marriage proposals from fans. She even remembered fans marrying their pictures in the temples.

"I got letters written in blood, professing their love. It was very scary. I had stalkers... people following us," she said.

KNPH has attained cult status over the years because of its heart-touching romantic storyline complemented with evergreen music.

