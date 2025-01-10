Sunny Deol is ‘almost done’ with action film Jaat; leaves fans excited as he enjoys sunset in his Hero chair in these BTS PICS

Sunny Deol announced his upcoming action film, Jaat last year on his 67th birthday. The film touted as "high-octane drama" and "larger-than-life action sequences" is directed by Gopichand Malineni. While fans are already intrigued by an exciting line-up of Deol’s films, he posted a few BTS pictures from Jaat sets, raising anticipation amongst fans.

On January 10, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the sets of Jaat. In the pictures, the Gadar 2 star is seen enjoying the golden hour sitting beside the seacoast. The first snap also featured a huge ship and the sunset. He is seen in a black half-sleeved t-shirt paired with pants and boots.

The following pictures featured him facing against the camera while sitting on a chair that had "Hero" written on it. "Almost done….Sunsets from #Jaat Sets," the post was captioned.

Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement about the film. A fan called the star his "Childhood action hero," another excited fan expressed, "Sir Jaat movie my wait" while another excited fan stated, "eagerly waiting for all 3... Jaat, Border 2 and Lahore 1947."

In addition to this, another fan inquired, "Karan Deol kab movie la rahe hai action" and another admitted, "Curious to watch."

Sunny Deol on his 67th birthday on October 19, 2024, announced Jaat with an intriguing poster. "Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION. @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT #SDGM is #JAAT... MASS FEAST LOADING," the post was captioned, while the actor had officially announced the film.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. It will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film.

