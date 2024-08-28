Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay to have special screening on THIS date in Mumbai; fan says ‘History will be created again’

Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Films is going to organize a special screening of the cult classic Sholay. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan was released in 1975. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the screening on Aug 31 is held to celebrate the legacy of Salim-Javed.

Today, on Aug 28, a while back, the official Instagram handle of Tiger Baby Films dropped an official invite for the screening of Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay. The video montage begins with the photograph of the legendary stars described as "The greatest Star-cast ever assembled!" for the "The greatest story ever told."

The following slide read, "Celebrate the legacy of Angry Young Men Salim Javed." It has also been revealed that the film will be presented in the 50-year-old vintage cinemascope print at Regal Cinema, Mumbai, on Aug 31 at 5: 30 p.m. "Celebrate the magic of Salim-Javed 50 years later One-time screening of Sholay in cinemas this Saturday Aug 31!," the post was captioned.

The love of fans for the film attracted a huge reaction to the post. A user wrote, "Dilli-NCR mein bhi dikha do we also love them a lot." Another user exclaimed, "That’s a woooowww! Guess History will be created again !" while a third fan recalled, "First Bollywood movie I ever watched as a kid in Iran with my family, Iconic movie who knew I would one day meet his daughter" while a fan inquired, "Does this require a booking? " and a fan wished, "Kash All over India hota."

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay was released in 1975. The characters and evergreen dialogues of the film have attained a cult status for itself. Written by Salim-Javed, the film had Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, a docu-series titled Angry Young Men was released on Aug 20 on Amazon Prime Video. It celebrates the legacy of iconic writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The celebrated writers worked on nearly 24 films, out of which 22 were blockbusters. Directed by Namarata Rao, it was backed by the writers’ kids-Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar, under their respective production banners, Salman Khan Films, Tiger Baby Films, and Excel Entertainment.

