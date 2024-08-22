Salman Khan wishes to remake Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra-led Sholay; says he can play both Jai, Veeru and even Gabbar

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s docu-series, Angry Young Men, recently debuted on the streaming platform. As a part of promotions, the makers released a new video in which Salman Khan revealed iconic films of the legendary writers he would want to remake.

Recently, Amazon Prime Video YouTube released a promotional video as a part of promotions. In the roundtable conversation, Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, and their kids Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and the series director Namrata Rao sat for a conversation hosted by the filmmaker Farah Khan.

During the conversation, they talked about various interesting facts about the golden era. During the Q&A session, when the Om Shanti Om director asked Salman to name a Salim-Javed film, he wanted to remake, the actor expressed his desire to make Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmdendra's Sholay and Deewaar starring Big B and Shashi Kapoor.

Farah further asked him to reveal the role he wanted to play. In response to this, the speakers at the round table- Zoya Akhtar, Namrata Rao, and others unanimously said, “He is Veeru,” and Javed agreed. But Salman quipped, “Also Jai, I can play both. Gabbar also.”

In his response, at first, he said, Veeru (played by Dharmendra), then he even agreed to play Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), and also Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). He said, "I can play both."

In response to Salman, Salim-Javed shared an interesting anecdote, recalling many actors from Sholay were interested in playing Gabbar Singh. Initially, the role was played by Danny Denzongpa, but eventually, Amjad Khan came on board to play. "Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan both told Ramesh Sippy that they want to play Gabbar," Javed added, revealing that Dharmendra was happy playing Veeru.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Ram Gopal Varma remade Sholay which was called Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, released in 2007. Deewaar was also remade by Rajinikanth as Thee and Sanjay Dutt starrer Aatish is also partly inspired by the same movie.

Angry Young Men is a docu-drama series that chronicles the journey of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s illustrious journey in Bollywood. Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Zoya Akhtar among others talked about their experience of working with the iconic writers and the influence their cinema had on them.

The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Adil Hussain reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s claim of Kabir Singh getting him ‘fame’: ‘If Ang Lee is less famous than him…’