Angry Young Men Review: The docu-series on superstar screenwriting duo Salim-Javed is raw, honest, personal and like their movies, a BLOCKBUSTER

Plot:

Angry Young Men is the documentary on screenwriting duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Directed by Namrata Rao, this documentary takes you to the mid and late 1900s when the two screenwriters were the most demanded film brands in the country. In the 3 episodes, it is shown how the duo got together to write some of the most iconic films and how and why they separated. The feature is brutal, honest and very heartfelt.

What Works For Angry Young Men:

Angry Young Men is brutal, honest, real and personal. It is a sneak into the life of India's only superstar screenwriting duo, Salim-Javed. Everything from their modest beginnings to them breaching unfathomable heights is shown very beautifully. Both Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are great storytellers. You feel like you are transported to the time when they were ruling the industry and were the most demanded film brands, just by their talks. The best thing about the documentary is that it isn't afraid to go to darker places. In the docu-series, it is clearly shown, when the duo was not honest about their work and how it costed them. Also, the reason behind their split is explained in a very sofisticated way.

What Doesn't Work For Angry Young Men:

There's nothing that doesn't work for the Angry Young Men. It is a documentary that every film enthusiast must watch, without fail.

Advertisement

Watch the Angry Young Men Trailer

Performances In Angry Young Men

There are no performances here. Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar and everyone who speak about the screenwriting duo, from Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Helen, Salma Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar, Honey Irani and others, speak from the heart. You sense how special the duo is to those who speak about them so highly.

Final Verdict Of Angry Young Men

Angry Young Men is hands down, one of the best documentaries to come out of India. The documentary takes you on a journey you would only be grateful and thankful to being taken on.

Angry Young Men now streams on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Angry Young Men Screening: Aryan Khan makes dashing entry; Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri joins cousins Arhaan, Nirvan and others