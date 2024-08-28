EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 actor Sunil Kumar aka Sarkata recalls best time he had with Shraddha Kapoor on sets; 'Unke saath acha lagta tha baatein karna'

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has brought actor Sunil Kumar to the center stage. He rose to fame for his role of Sarkata in the film. Recently, the actor spoke about his experience of working on the sets with the lead stars and veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Sunil Kumar aka Sarkata talked about the atmosphere on the sets of Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2. He recalled Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi would play the songs and dance after coming in the morning. "Aise mauj masti chalti thi set pe to kaafi maza aata tha shooting karne mein (There used to be a lot of fun on the sets and I enjoyed shooting)," he said.

He further shared that all the actors would often ask him where he was from, what he does and what did he eat to have such a height. "Nature wise bahut ache the Shraddha mam bhi, bahut acha nature hai unka, Rajkummar sir, Pankaj sir jinse bhi main mila (Shraddha, Rajkummar, Pankaj are all good-natured)".

Sunil further recalled shooting most of his scenes with Shraddha. Heaping praises on her, the actor recalled the best time working with her. He said, "Unke saath acha lagta tha baatein karna, bahut time pass hota tha bahut saari baatein karte the vo. Main thoda shy type ka hoon, thodi kam baatein karta hoon magar vo bahut zyada karte the (I liked talking to her. I’m shy type, but she talks a lot so we would have a great time)."

During the conversation, the Stree 2 actor also disclosed initially feeling " nervous " during the film shoot. However, his co-stars would make him laugh and bring him ease. He further mentioned that he eventually got comfortable later.

On a concluding note, he expressed his delight in working on the horror-comedy. He stated, "Itne itne bade bade stars hain jab main sochta bhi nai tha ke unke saath kaam karenge. Main gaon mein rehta hoon, gaon se Bombay mein gaya jo star hum movie mein dekhte the unke saath milne ka mauka mila (They’re such big stars. I had never imagined working with them. I live in a village and went to Mumbai from there. I met the stars that we would watch on screen)."

Stree 2 is currently running successfully in the theaters.

