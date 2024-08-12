Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as he remembers late mother Teji on birth anniversary, calls her ‘most beautiful of all time': ‘There is no need...'

Amitabh Bachchan stays highly engaged with his fans via social media and his blog, frequently sharing updates about his daily life and significant events. Recently, he posted a touching message in honor of his late mother, Teji Bachchan, on her birth anniversary. He referred to her as the 'most beautiful mother' and wrote a touching tribute, noting, “A day tomorrow of remembrance to the most beautiful Mother of all time.”

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to reflect on the day of remembrance for his mother, describing her as the most beautiful mother of all time. He praised her strength, warmth, sense of etiquette, and aesthetics, highlighting her faith and love for all things bright and beautiful. He concluded by expressing, "There is no need to say anymore."

Amitabh Bachchan's mother, Teji Bachchan, was born on August 12, 1914, and passed away on December 21, 2007. An accomplished social activist and psychology educator in pre-independence Lahore, Teji Bachchan had two sons with Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's parents, Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan, played a significant role in shaping his life. His father's celebrated poetry and his mother's strength and elegance deeply influenced him, fostering values like dedication, creativity, and perseverance. This impact is clearly seen in Amitabh's career and his love for literature. Admirers of Amitabh Bachchan can stay connected with his family's heritage by exploring Harivansh Rai Bachchan's enduring poetry, which remains a source of inspiration for many.

Advertisement

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has begun filming for the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He recently shared a black-and-white photo on X (formerly Twitter), capturing him with arms outstretched, seemingly inviting viewers to the new season. He captioned the image, "T 5082 – BACK to KBC 16th season."

KBC 16 was announced in April, with a promo and open registrations, though the official premiere date remains unconfirmed. Additionally, Bachchan is receiving acclaim for his performance as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

ALSO READ: ‘Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Jeetendra don’t have to worry about childbirth, pregnancy,’ says Meenakshi Seshadri as she talks about why heroes are still going strong