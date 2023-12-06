Who is Ajitabh Bachchan, younger brother of Amitabh Bachchan spotted at The Archies' screening with family?
Amitabh Bachchan has a younger brother named Ajitabh Bachchan who lives a life away from the limelight. Recently, he made a rare public appearance which has sparked
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in not just Bollywood but the whole country. Not just him, other Bachchan family members including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan are also popular. Big B, however, has a younger brother also named Ajitabh Bachchan. He recently made a rare appearance during the screening of Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies.
Everything about Ajitabh Bachchan
The entire Bachchan family was present at the screening of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies. Names include Big B, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Nanda Naveli were present on Agastya's big day. Ajitabh Bachchan, who is Big B's younger brother, also made a rare appearance. So let's find out who he is.
Unlike Mr. Bachchan, Ajitabh has spent his life away from the limelight. The son of poet Harivanshrai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, he studied at the Sherwood College in Nainital just like his brother. According to News18, he was not interested in the world of entertainment and decided to pursue business.
After completing his education, Ajitabh worked in India for a few years but eventually shifted abroad. He went and settled in London where he is a leading businessman. Reportedly, he serves as the director of Qa Hydrocarbons Private Limited, Asn Hydrocarbons Private Limited, and Asn Innovative Private Limited.
On a personal front, Ajitabh is married to Ramola Bachchan and has four children. Interestingly, Big B was the one who introduced them to each other. As per Live India, Big B was friends with Ramola when he was working as a shipping executive in Kolkata. One of their daughters, Naina, is married to actor Kunal Kapoor. Bhim, their other child, is an investment banker while Nilima is an aeronautical engineer. Namrata, their third daughter is a photographer and poet by profession.
Amitabh and Ajitabh, who reportedly share a five-year age gap, have a close bond with each other.
Ajitabh advised Big B to join films
In an episode of KBC, Big B spoke about how Ajitabh told him to join films. Ajitabh told him: “Dekho tumhe filmo me jaana chaiye (You should join films).” "Humlog naukri kar rhe the Kolkata mein, unhone hamari tasveer li or bhej diya ek contest me (We used to work in Kolkata. He took my pictures and sent them to a contest).” The actor stated that he got rejected in the contest, but Ajitabh had managed to change his mind. Sr. Bachchan then quit his job after this incident.
Suffice it to say. all the members of the Bachchan family are well-settled in their respective fields.
