Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release: When and where to watch Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer; REPORT

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, was released back on May 9, 2024. Reportedly, the film is now all set to make its debut in OTT.

According to a report by Let’s Cinema, the science fiction mythological epic is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 23, 2024. The film is said to be available to watch in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie, directed by Nag Aswin, is set in a dystopian future and starts off 6000 years after the Kurukshetra War in the Mahabharata. In the year 2898 AD, Kasi will become the last city in the world, ruled by a totalitarian government led by Supreme Yaskin, a self-proclaimed god.

With common people struggling to make a living in the new world, a new ray of hope shines upon them with the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu; Kalki is set to bring forth an end to Kali Yuga.

The movie takes inspiration from the Hindu scriptures and presents an imaginative and thrilling world mixed with elements of mythology and science fiction. The film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone (voiced by Sobhita Dhulipala), and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

Besides the leading actors, the movie also boasts an impressive cast of actors like Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many more playing key roles.

Moreover, the flick also had surprising cameo appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and more as well. The sequel to the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 was also announced, marking the second installment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Check out the trailer for Kalki 2898 AD:

Coming to Prabhas’ work lineups, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The film is said to be a romantic comedy horror flick with the actor donning a fun avatar.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025, with actors Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal, and many more also playing key roles.

