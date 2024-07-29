Amitabh Bachchan says he’s ‘still running for work’, Ranveer Singh can’t get enough of his ‘signature running style’ in video

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s fans would go gaga every time the actor made a move in his films. While his strong dialogue delivery wowed the audience, his running in movies like Don and Agneepath also made his admirers replicate his style.

A while ago, Big B dropped a collage of his then and now videos. In both of them, he can be seen running away. Check out Ranveer Singh’s reaction to it.

Ranveer Singh comments on Amitabh Bachchan’s video

A couple of hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and dropped a nostalgic video that took his fans down memory lane. The clip opens with the actor’s character, from the 1990 movie Agneepath running. It was followed by the latest video of Big B running in his garden area.

Sharing the video, the Piku actor penned that he is “Still running for work” despite spending so much time in the industry. Check it out:

Soon after, scores of his fans came to the comments section to express their opinions about the video. Among them was actor Ranveer Singh who was impressed by his patent running style. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor wrote, “THE SIGNATURE RUNNING STYLE!!!”

Take a look:

Fans flood Amitabh Bachchan’s new video with lovely comments

Singh was followed by scores of Big B’s fans who showered love on him. A user commented, “This is the reality of my childhood superstar whom I admire love, and adore from the bottom of my heart..Lord Jagannath Bless you and your happy family including all living creatures.

Another wrote, “Do you know that whenever I see you I can hear background music?” A third penned, “All your fans will remember you as a divine person who came on this earth to entertain at his best. Look forward how the life still unfolds for you,” while a fourth opined, “Such a cool video. You are such an inspiration sir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the recently released movie Kalki 2898 AD. As for Ranveer Singh, he will share the screen with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav and others in Singham Again.

