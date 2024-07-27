Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is all hearts as hubby Ranveer Singh announces next action thriller with Aditya Dhar

Deepika Padukone never fails to cheer for her husband, Ranveer Singh, and she did it once again. The pregnant actress was quick to react after her husband announced his next project in collaboration with Aditya Dhar. The action-thriller also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Scroll down to see the mom-to-be’s reaction.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Ranveer Singh’s film announcement

Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika Padukone shared the poster of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer Aditya Dhar’s next action thriller. She put a black heart emoji along with the poster and it is clear that she is quite excited for the film.

Check it out:

Official announcement of Ranveer Singh’s next film

Taking to their Instagram handles, the entire team of the film dropped a picture to announce this action thriller. Ranveer Singh dropped a collage of all the actors—Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal—in black and white to make this official announcement.

In his caption, he wrote, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamoring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

Check it out:

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration Article 370. Principal shooting for this giant theatrical presentation is now officially underway.

