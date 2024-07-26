Amitabh Bachchan has officially started shooting for the upcoming Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The countdown has begun for the return of India's beloved reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, with a new season. The show is all set to return with its 16th season. The legendary actor recently shared his first picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a glimpse from Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 set

The host Kaun Banega Crorepati took to his official X (Twitter) handle to share a picture from the show’s set. The actor wrote, “T 5082 - BACK to KBC 16th season...”

In the photo, Bachchan looked dashing in a three-piece black suit, spreading his arms as if to welcome viewers to the new season. This post came right after the announcement of the show's shoot commencement.

According to the report by India Today, "The team had an excellent mock shoot and is excited to start the new season with renewed energy. They've kept the original format and haven't made any major changes."

As soon as the picture got uploaded, fans flooded the comments box with excitement and admiration. A fan wrote, “Congratulations sir. Same energy, same enthusiasm ..extreme respect.” Another fan commented, “you are the only reason why we watch KBC.”

Advertisement

When and Where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the few reality shows that combines minimal drama with a focus on educational content and entertainment.

According to the official announcement by the show's creators, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 will premiere on Sony TV on August 12 at 9 PM. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the new episodes will air Monday to Friday at 9 PM. This season's theme is 'Zindagi hai, har mod par sawaal poochegi, jawaab toh dena hoga!'

As with every season, KBC 16 will offer contestants an opportunity to win cash prizes by answering a range of questions on diverse global topics. For those unfamiliar, the previous season premiered on August 14, 2023, and concluded on December 29, 2023.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the few reality shows that combines minimal drama with a focus on educational content and entertainment.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan is back in action as he kickstarts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16; DEETS