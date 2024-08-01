Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant express excitement about attending 2024 Paris Olympics: ‘Our odds are really good’

Following their lavish wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted enjoying the lively ambiance of the Paris 2024 Olympics. They were joined by family members Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal. The Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, is currently attending the games. Now, Anant and Radhika expressed their excitement about attending the event.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant excited for Paris 2024 Olympics

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are attending the Paris 2024 Olympics. Their photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media, receiving a flood of likes and comments.

Speaking to ANI, the couple shared their excitement about attending the event and their pride in their Indian heritage. Anant stated, "I am sure that with god's grace, the Indian team will perform very well and we will win many medals. I am sure the Indian team will make every Indian like me proud."

Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika Merchant, also shared her enthusiasm about India’s victory in their first match. She said, "We are very excited because we watched the first India match and we won, which made it even more exciting... Our odds are really good and a lot of young people are getting inspired."

Watch the video below:

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant enjoys Paris 2024 Olympics

Earlier, a photo of the couple enjoying a sporting event has gone viral on social media. In the image, Radhika is seen in an orange dress, while Anant is beside her in the stands, wearing a printed shirt and black trousers. They were joined by Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani. Nita Ambani, who is also in Paris, is not featured in the picture.

Before the start of the Summer Games, Nita Ambani was re-elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with unanimous support, receiving 100% of the votes at the 142nd IOC session.

About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently enjoying their newlywed bliss. The couple, who married on July 12, made their first public appearance as a married pair in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They were warmly welcomed by locals and received heartfelt congratulations from friends and family.

