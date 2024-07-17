Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone pose with Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant in new PIC; parents-to-be extend 'pure love' to newlyweds

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a grand wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the presence of several Bollywood, and international celebrities and political personalities.

Among them were the parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Today, July 17, Ranveer and Deepika shared a similar heartwarming picture with the newlyweds to extend their best wishes.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

A while ago, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to their Instagram accounts and shared an adorable picture with the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

While Ranveer stood beside Anant, Deepika was seen kissing Radhika's cheek in the image. Sharing the snap, Ranveer wrote, "Just pure love (red heart) Anant and Radhika, God bless you both on this journey of blissful togetherness".

On the other hand, Deepika captioned it, "Wishing you both Love & Blessings in abundance as you embark on this most beautiful journey..."

Have a look:

Salman Khan wishes newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

On July 15, Salman Khan took to his social media handles and shared a picture of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Extending his best wishes to the newly married couple, the actor penned, "Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other’s families."

He further wrote, "The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can’t wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents."

Apart from them, the wedding was graced by the who's who of the Bollywood industry like Shah Rukh Khan and his family, The Bachchans, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and many big stars. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were also present at the wedding.

At the Shubh Aahirwad ceremony, PM Narendra Modi made his appearance and blessed the couple with gifts.

Apart from Salman, Ranveer, several other B-town celebrities extended their congratulatory messages to Anant and Radhika. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness... (red hearts) Missed celebrating with everyone so much!! Sending lots of love!!" She also mentioned that the message was from her and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Ananya Panday penned, "In the middle of everything going on there's always a moment in which Radhu and Anant look at each other and that look is always filled with love, peace, joy, friendship and understanding (red heart) I wish you two a life time of that and so much more - I couldn't imagine love looking any other way."

Meanwhile, several other celebrities also extended their best wishes to the newlyweds.

