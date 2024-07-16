Anant-Radhika Wedding: Did you know Taimur’s famous nanny once looked after Mukesh Ambani’s son? See her PICS with newlyweds

The Ambanis invited all of their loved ones, along with several big names across the globe, to bless Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their big day. Among them was the groom’s nanny, who was delighted and proud to be part of the billionaire’s big day.

A while ago, she shared some inside glimpses from the lavish wedding and wished happiness to the newly wedded couple. Read on!

Anant Ambani’s nanny’s note on his wedding will warm your heart

As a child, Anant Ambani was taken care of by a nanny named Lalita Dsilva, who would accompany him to varied locations and take care of the billionaire like her own child. Hence, when the little boy became a husband to Radhika Merchant, the caretaker took to social media to express her happiness.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped multiple images from one of the wedding functions of the couple featuring Anant, Radhika, Nita and Mukesh Ambani. In her post, she stated how “Anant baba and the Ambani family have brought into my life.” Dsilva also mentioned that even though she is no longer working for the family, the Ambanis “still embrace me as a part of their family.”

Read her entire post below:

Hours ago, the nanny also dropped an unseen glimpse of Anant from when he was a teenager. The image dates back to the time when she accompanied the family to Paris Disney World as part of her first job as a baby caretaker.

Check out her post:

Those who follow Kareena Kapoor Khan and her kids Taimur and Jeh closely would feel like they have seen this nanny somewhere. Well, that’s because she used to take care of the Khan kids.

Here’s a picture of Lalita feeding an ice cream to Taimur:

However, Lalita is now working for South star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and taking care of their first child, a daughter they named Klin Kaara Konidela. A couple of weeks ago, on the baby’s first birthday, she also dropped a video wishing the little girl. She also mentioned that Ram and Upasana are taking good care of her as she helps them raise their kid.

