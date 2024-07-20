Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Sonali Bendre drops unseen PICS; thanks billionaire family for ‘exquisite hospitality’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding saw the who’s who of the Indian film industry grace the red carpet. Among them was actress Sonali Bendre who came to attend the gala with her son Ranveer Behl and husband Goldie Behl.

Earlier today, the actress took to social media to wish the couple on their new chapter of life. She also thanked Nita and Mukesh Ambani for hosting such an exquisite event.

Sonali Bendre drops unseen PICS from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

A couple of hours ago, senior actress of Bollywood, Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram and dropped multiple unseen glimpses from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The photo album opens with the Aag actress sharing a sweet moment with the bride as Radhika thanked her for being part of her big day.

In the following image, her son Ranveer Behl can be seen congratulating the bride. She also dropped a photo of the ‘Sindoor daan’ ceremony of the newly married couple followed by other images of the Ambani family.

Sharing the photos, Bendre penned, “Congratulations to the wonderful couple, Anant and Radhika! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness together. Mukesh Bhai and Nita bhabhi, our best wishes to you and your entire family. Thank you for being such spectacular hosts, for your exquisite hospitality, and for making every guest feel special. The wedding was truly amazing.”

Advertisement

Check it out:

Salman Khan wishes Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their big day

A couple of days ago, Tiger 3 star Salman Khan also took to social media to wish the couple on their union. She shared a monochrome image of the couple and expressed that he can’t wait to dance when they become the “most wonderful parents.”

He penned, “Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other’s families. The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can’t wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents.”

Check out his post below:

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Shubh Ashirwad: Kajal Aggarwal wishes 'lifetime of love, togetherness' to newly married couple