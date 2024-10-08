Isha Ambani dazzles in black outfit worth Rs 1,65,200 but it’s customized Hermès Kelly bag with her kids' names that steals the show

Isha Ambani graced an exclusive event in Mumbai last night 7th October, reminding everyone that she’s not just a powerhouse in business but a bona fide fashionista as well. The spotlight was undoubtedly on her as she came dressed in a black shining skirt and top ensemble that was nothing short of a showstopper. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Isha sported an exquisite outfit from Studio Moonray’s Métiers 24 collection. The strapless peplum corset was nothing short of breathtaking, featuring a black handcrafted structured design adorned with micro geometric and hand embroidered grid, embellished with sequins and multi-faceted beads that caught the light. The intricate detailing not only highlighted her silhouette but also added an element of elegance and flair.

To complement her stunning corset, Isha opted for a blue-black straight-fit skirt that was equally impressive. Handcrafted with the same geometric grid motif, the skirt boasted multi-faceted beads and three-dimensional sequins that complemented the top very well. The fringe detail added a playful touch. The skirt and top were a perfect amalgamation of structure and fluidity. Her black outfit boasts a price tag of Rs 1,65,200.

To complete her appearance, Isha carried an exquisite black Hermes Kelly bag embellished with diamonds, adding a luxurious feel to the dressing. She added a unique touch to her black Crocodile Hermes Kelly purse by embellishing it with crystal chains bearing the names of her twins, Aadiya and Krishna. The black heels and her outfit were in total harmony. She chose a modest but elegant set of jewelry which included a diamond-studded bangle, rings and fierce silver ear cuffs.

Isha's style was both elegant and sophisticated at the same time. Her bold deep red lips contrasted with her entire outfit and were beautifully finished with well-shaped brows and kohl inside the waterline of the eye. Only a slight coating of mascara was applied on the lashes but her cheeks were awash with blush and highlighter made her skin glow from within. Her nude eye shadow was so muted that her eyes drew all the attention.

For the final touch to her outfit, Isha slicked back her brown hair into a single-side ponytail, which framed her face beautifully and made her look both stylish and comfortable.

Isha proved yet again why she’s celebrated as both a business magnate and fashion icon. Her black outfit was truly a work of art. The next time your outfits run dry on inspiration, remember this superb ensemble sported by Isha and borrow a leaf from her style book because she is one fashionista whom you would certainly want to save a place on your Pinterest board!

