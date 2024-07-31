Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant turn heads as they take over streets of Paris for Olympic 2024; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a lavish and grand wedding earlier this month. Soon after they got into matrimony, the newly wedded couple hosted a gala for their employees in Jamnagar. Currently, the Ambani family is in Paris, enjoying the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

A while ago, a video of the couple heading into a hotel went viral.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant spotted in Paris

Earlier this month, the world saw the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple finally tied the knot after hosting multiple pre-wedding celebrations. Well, they are now in Paris, rooting for the Indian contingent competing at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Several visuals of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, along with their daughter Isha, have surfaced from the stands of the tournament. Now, a clip of the newly wedded couple, Anant and Radhika, has gone viral. In the video, the billionaire can be seen setting out of his luxury car in style. For the stroll in Paris, he went with a jungle print shirt, a pair of black pants, and sneakers.

Minutes after he waited for his wife Radhika, she arrived in a bright orange dress. Followed by her trusted bodyguard, she met her husband before they both entered the venue together.

Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu treats husband Mathias Boe with dinner in Paris

After the Ambani family, actress Taapsee Pannu is also attending the international gaming event. She is there to root for her husband, badminton player, and coach Mathias Boe, who has trained Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

After Chirag and Satwiksairaj won the group match on July 30, Pannu decided to treat their coach, Boe, to a delicious dinner. She also dropped a picture of her husband on her Instagram stories and penned, “Ok he gets dinner treat for good work today.”

Not just this, Indian singer Neeti Mohan also expressed her excitement to Pinkvilla on performing at Paris Olympics 2024. Earlier, several Bollywood celebs congratulated Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event.

