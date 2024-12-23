Isha Ambani and daughter Aadiya twin in stunning custom pink Dolce & Gabbana dresses

On Saturday night, 21st December, the NMACC Arts Café Preview Event proved to be the biggest gathering of Bollywood personalities, particularly with that grand entrance from the Ambani family. As always, Isha Ambani stole the show, dazzling in a shimmery sequined dress that spelled sheer glam. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The fashion-forward daughter of the Ambani family turned heads as she arrived in a custom dress from the prestigious shelves of Dolce & Gabbana, exuding both elegance and modernity.

She wore a stunning mini dress with half sleeves and a boat neck design, balancing sophistication and elegance. Custom-designed by Dolce & Gabbana, it was a vision of sequins, with sequin appliqués delicately scattered throughout the texture of the dress, catching the light beautifully. The contrasting lining along the hem added another point of interest, making her dress a standout piece.

The dress, while simple in silhouette, was a lesson in luxury design. Its flattering cuts made it the perfect selection for high-profile events.

Isha Ambani didn’t just turn heads in her customized Dolce & Gabbana mini dress but also by being accompanied by her daughter, Aadiya, who looked every bit the mini fashionista in a matching version of the ensemble.

Advertisement

To elevate her look, Isha adorned herself with shiny, precious accessories, including spectacular diamond earrings, thin bracelets, and a statement ring. All the accessories complemented the dress's sparkling sequins, illuminating her overall appearance. The pink heels were elegant and perfectly coordinated, adding the final touch to her chic ensemble.

Isha's hair was equally scintillating. She styled it in a chic shoulder-length cut, commonly known as the long bob or 'lob', which framed her face perfectly and gave her a contemporary look for the party. The sleek, polished hair complemented her outfit, adding a refined yet edgy touch.

Isha Ambani's fashion choices at the NMACC Arts Café Preview Event were a perfect example of luxury, from her customized Dolce & Gabbana dress to the impeccably accessorized look and glowing makeup. Her graceful presence once again solidified her as a trendsetter and fashion icon.

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani in a Giorgio Armani lavender pantsuit with an OTT bow proves that power suits are best served with side of glam