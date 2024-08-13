Radhika Merchant nails casual dressing in Rs 1,56,069 floral co-ord set, complemented by a no-makeup look

Newlyweds Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani made a stop at a Hindu temple in Panama and what really caught everyone’s attention was Radhika Merchant’s floral co-ord set from La double J. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

After exploring Costa Rica and Paris, the couple recently made a stop at the temple and her outfit was a true showstopper which featured a top vibrant floral print and had an interesting silhouette. The top had an asymmetrical hem and trapeze shape which created a flattering, unique form. The top was finished with marabou feather trim in white, adding an element of fun.

She paired the top with matching floral pants that complemented the top’s print. The pants were high-waisted and fitted at the hips, with a design that gently tapered over the ankles, balancing style and comfort. Her co-ord set is worth Rs 1,56,069.

While Radhika dazzled in florals, Anant opted for a classic blue shirt with black shorts and it was all things casual.

Floral prints are gaining pace in the world of fashion as they are incredibly versatile and are suitable for a range of occasions. Whether small or large, they can fit in any setting or mood. Florals are also versatile throughout the year and they can be worn in interesting ways and Radhika’s co-ord set is a prime example of that. Her co-ord set is ideal for garden parties, brunch or lunch dates, seasons’ gatherings, or fun evening events.

Radhika chose to keep her accessories minimal wearing only delicate mangalsutra. Embracing a no-make-up look, she went for a fresh and natural appearance which also added to the relaxed vibe of her outfit. She styled her hair in a relaxed half-tied and half-open look, keeping her hair neatly in place while still flowing freely.

Radhika’s taste in fashion has been evident from the outfits she wore during her wedding events. Her recent co-ord set is perfect for those who prefer minimal fashion, and it proves you can achieve a stylish look even with minimal fashion.

