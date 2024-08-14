Shweta Bachchan to Radhika Merchant, celebrity brides have been mastering the floral dupatta trend since the '90s

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan set a trend years earlier on her wedding. She wore a beautiful handmade Mogra Tagar Jaali dupatta on her head which was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her special day.

When Radhika Merchant recently wore a stunning floral jaal dupatta adorned with 1000 tagar kalis for her haldi ceremony, it took the fashion world by storm but the trend is however familiar, since Shweta Bachchan used it for her wedding years ago, and it appears to have been revived.

Today, 14th August, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gave us a captivating glimpse into the past by sharing a stunning picture from Shweta Bachchan’s pre-wedding event. The image showcases Shweta in a classic white chikankari outfit, a choice that was quite unconventional for the brides in the 90s.

Back then, white was not a typical bridal color in India, where red and pinks often dominated wedding wardrobes. However, Shweta Bachchan broke the mold with her white outfit.

Adding to the charm of her look, Shweta wore floral jewelry on her hands and head, which completed her white outfit beautifully. The floral dupatta draped on her head gave a delicate feel.

Talking about the floral dupatta trend, Radhika Merchant in her haldi ceremony paid homage to classic bridal trends from the past. She wore a bright yellow lehenga set, which was complemented by an elaborate floral dupatta.

The dupatta was a standout feature of her outfit, adorned with 90’s fresh genda flowers and thousands of delicate tagar kalis. Infact, Radhika’s jewelry matched her dupatta with earrings, haath phool, floral kaleeras and necklace.

These floral dupattas have made a significant comeback and they are here to stay because whether it’s a wedding, festive celebration or a casual get-together, a well-designed dupatta can elevate any outfit. Designers are also increasingly experimenting with different colors, styles and patterns and this innovation will keep the trend afresh. So if you are a bride to be, don’t forget to style floral dupatta on your wedding and take cues from Shweta Bachchan and Radhika Merchant.

