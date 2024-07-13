Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan patiently waits as MS Dhoni poses with Sakshi, Ziva

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12. After a star-studded wedding, celebs have again put their stylish foot forward for the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony of the couple.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni arrived for the event along with their daughter Ziva. While all of them looked picture-perfect, we couldn't avoid noticing how Amitabh Bachchan was patiently waiting for his turn.

The star-studded Shubh Ashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has begun. As the celebrated Indian cricketer MS Dhoni arrived for the big day along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, it was a moment to cherish for paps and fans.

However, it was endearing how megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his family members, was caught by cameras waiting patiently for his turn. Despite being celebrated for so many decades for his acting, Big B is still one of the most humble artists in Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan attended the event along with his son-in-law Nikhil Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. As they arrived together to pose for the paps, it was a moment to adore. Fans couldn't stop gushing and poured love in the comments section.

Praising the daughter of MS Dhoni and Sakshi, a fan wrote, "Dhoni's daughter is so cute and well mannered look how she stands." Another one commented, "@amitabhbachchan and family waiting for their turn."

More about Anant and Radhika's Shubh Ashirwad

Several big stars are expected to arrive for the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Apart from MS Dhoni, Sakshi, Ziva, Amitabh Bachchan, Navya and Nikhil, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Sriram Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have also arrived. More celebs are expected to join soon.

Shubh Ashirwad ceremony will be followed by a grand wedding reception on July 14, i.e., tomorrow. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

