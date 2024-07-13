Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda look elegant; Shahid Kapoor-Mira, KJo make a stylish entry

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are having their Shubh Aashirwad ceremony today (July 13). As the ceremony has already begun, the guests have been flocking to the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Karan Johar have arrived at the ceremonial venue.

Amitabh Bachchan marks entry with granddaughter Navya Nanda

In a video posted on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan can be walking towards the photo session spot at the blessing ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Big B is accompanied by his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, for the event. Navya's father, Nikhil Nanda, is also there.

The 81-year-old megastar opted for a blue and orange kurta-pyjama for the big event. He is also carrying a multi-colored shawl in his signature style. Navya looks gorgeous in a white saree with a heavy detailed golden blouse. She completed her look with minimal silver jewellery and kept her hair tied in a bun. Navya also sported a gajra in her bun.

Nikhil wore a black bandhgala suit for the blessing ceremony. The trio pose happily for pictures.

Take a look at their video here:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor look stylish

In a video on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor poses with his better half, Mira Rajput Kapoor, at the blessing ceremony. Both Shahid and Mira flash their smiles as they get clicked for pictures. A cute moment shows the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor fixing his wife's earrings.

Shahid looks dapper in an asymmetrical black kurta set featuring a pattern. Mira slays in a yellow traditional outfit.

Watch the video here:

Karan Johar poses with Apoorva Mehta

Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived with Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's blessing ceremony. In a video on Instagram, Karan can be seen posing with Apoorva while giving an intense look for pictures.

KJo opted for a red embroidered kurta and white pyjama for the big event. Apoorva wore a black bandhgala set.

Take a look at the video here:

On July 12, Amitabh Bachchan attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony with his family including his wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and grandson Agastya Nanda.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Karan Johar also attended the wedding last night.

