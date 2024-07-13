Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, MS Dhoni and more celebs arrive for Aashirwad ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai in a grand ceremony attended by family members, close friends, and numerous Bollywood and Hollywood personalities. Following the wedding, the Aashirwaad ceremony for the newlyweds is scheduled for July 13, 2024, with several prominent figures, in addition to the family, attending the event.

Celebrities arrive for couple's Aashirwad Ceremony

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and his wife, as well as Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene, arrived to bless the couple.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

After the Lagan and Aashirwaad ceremony, the Ambani family will host a grand reception on July 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony LIVE Updates: Kim Kardashian stuns in a saree and nath; Madhuri Dixit arrives with husband