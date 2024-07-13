Anant Ambani’s dulhania Radhika Merchant decks up as Mrs Ambani for Aashirwad ceremony; see her FIRST LOOK

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai, India. Their big day was attended by Bollywood and Hollywood stars, politicians, and various other prominent figures worldwide. As the festivities continue, the couple is celebrating the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13, 2024, and Mrs. Ambani's first look has finally been revealed!

Radhika Merchant's nature-inspired look for Aashirwad Ceremony

Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and shared some pictures of Mrs Radhika Ambani's first look as Anant's Dulhania. Rhea shared that the traditional outfit is brought from Jayasri’s painting to life, the lehenga’s 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas.

Featuring Jayasri’s quintessential mythical aesthetic, the garment celebrates Anant’s union with Radhika through deeply meaningful imagery. The human figures representing the happy couple radiate a celestial aura that honours the divinity in their humanity. The fauna depicts Anant’s fondness for animals, particularly elephants that are considered auspicious and beautiful.

Check it out here:

The craftsmanship features meticulous hand embroidery of real gold Zardozi. A glittering sea of sequins shines over the most intricate spaces of Jayasri’s art. is paired with a blouse hand-embroidered entirely in Resham by master craftsmen at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Celebrities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Aashirwad ceremony

Advertisement

Several celebrities and personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, MS Dhoni, Surya Kumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah among others arrived in style.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony LIVE Updates: New bride looks ethereal; Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Suhana, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya and more arrive