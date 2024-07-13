Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Amul dedicates sweet post to newlywed ‘Ambyaahni’ couple

The world is currently witnessing the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant through the scores of inside glimpses that are flooding the internet. While all of B-town is dancing their hearts out at the soiree, several international celebs are also witnessing the grander of the Ambani wedding.

The couple has already tied the knot and became man and wife, a couple of hours ago and congratulations have started pouring in. Amul India was among the firsts to wish them well with a sweet post.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get a sweet post from Amul India

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12, Amul India came up with a sweet post for the newly-wedded couple. In their signature style, their official Instagram handle dropped a cute doodle of the couple dressed in their wedding finery.

Feeding each other a slice of bread with Amul butter on it, the couple posed hand-in-hand. Amul India described it as the ‘Ambyaahni wedding’ and wished them well by penning ‘Jug Jug Jio’ on their topical post.

Check it out:

A look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The celebrations for the union of Anant and Radhika kickstarted earlier this year with the first pre-wedding celebration at Jamnagar in which Rihanna performed. Next up was the star-studded cruise trip. Upon their return, the Ambanis started distributing wedding invites and preparing for the big day.

It was followed by several pre-wedding functions like the Mameru ceremony, Grah Shanti puja, Haldi, Mehendi, Shiv-Shakti puja, and finally the wedding ceremony. Their Sangeet ceremony also saw Justin Bieber performing live. In the presence of scores of Indian and international celebrities, the couple took the pheras and became husband and wife on July 12.

At the groom’s baaraat, celebs like Salman, Arjun, Shanaya, Ananya, Suhana, Veer, Hardik and others danced as Calm Down singer Rema set the stage on fire. Indian artists like Mika Singh, AP Dhillon, Daler Mehendi, and Bhupinder Babbal also performed. If you think it’s finally over, then you’re mistaken. On July 13 is the ‘Aashirwaad’ ceremony followed by a wedding reception on July 14.

