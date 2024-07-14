Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Andhra Youtuber and Palghar’s businessman booked for gatecrashing ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding took place on July 12 in Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre. It was a ceremony that witnessed a massive footfall and an attempt to gatecrash the gala has also emerged. BKC Police booked two people at different times and locations who managed to trespass the ceremony.

YouTuber gatecrashed Anant Ambani’s wedding during his second attempt

News agency PTI reported that security personnel detained two people at Anant and Radhika’s wedding who were identified as Luqman Mohammad Shafi Shaikh (28) and Venkatesh Narsaiah Aluri (26). While Shaikh claimed to be a businessman, Aluri noted that he is a YouTuber from Andhra Pradesh.

An officer said, “The two accused claimed that they had come to see the wedding owing to the hype. Aluri claims that he wanted to record and show the wedding on his channel.” The FIR noted that on July 12 around 10.40 am, a security guard named Aakash Yevaskar with one of his colleagues caught Aluri lingering near Pavilion 1 of the venue and when questioned gave only evasive answers.

The officer revealed that Aluri first attempted to enter the venue illegally from gate number 23, but after being found without an invitation, his entry was denied, However, he somehow managed to trespass through gate number 19 sometime later. The cops also stated that when requested to leave, the YouTuber constantly harassed the security there upon which he was handed over to the BKC police station for legal action.

Plaghar businessman faced repercussions after refusing to follow instructions

Luqman Mohammad Shafi Shaikh on the other hand was caught from the Centre’s first floor around 2.40 am during a routine check on July 13. The officer shared, “A security guard found that he was suspiciously roaming, following which they checked whether he had an invitation. But as he did not have one, he was handed over to the security manager.”

He admitted having illegally entered the ceremony through gate number 10. As he refused to leave the premises, he was handed over to BKC police. “A case was registered under the relevant section of trespassing against the two men, following which they were served notice as per the provisions of the law. They were later allowed to go,” signed off an officer.

