Sonakshi Sinha admits there were gatecrashers at her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal; says ‘Kuch log aa jaate hai khaana khaane’

2024 has been a year to cherish for actress Sonakshi Sinha as she has achieved some major milestones in life both personally and professionally. On the one hand, she gave her career-best performance in Heeramandi, and on the other hand, she got hitched to the love of her life Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. Recently there were several reports that her wedding was gatecrashed by unknown people and Sinha admitting the same said she is least bothered about it.

Sonakshi Sinha acknowledges her wedding was gatecrashed

Trans activist and actor Sushant Divgikr, who was at the wedding, had penned a long note regarding the same on their Instagram and wrote, “Just experienced several people gate crashing and/or trying to gate crash a celebrity wedding recently. I can’t believe people will get fully dressed, pretend like they’re invited, and then sneak in!! For what joy? So you can enter and just make some reels? (sic)”.

Sonakshi Sinha responded to their post by adding a laughing face emoji, and in the latest interview with News18, she detailed the same and admitted that she was “too busy having a good time.” She jokingly said that she was glad about the fact that they had a good time and also acknowledged that small or big, every wedding has such incidents.

Sinha said, “Kuch log aa jaate hai khaana khaane and I think that’s okay even though I’ve never crashed a wedding.”

Sonakshi Sinha says ‘intimate wedding’ was the plan since always

The Dabangg actress who exchanged vows in a close-knit affair at her Bandra house shared that this was the kind of wedding she and Zaheer always wanted. They were very clear that their wedding should be a replica of them as people, their bond, and the love they have for each other. “We wanted to make sure that everybody present there should have a good time. And that’s exactly what happened,” Sonakshi said.

The 37-year-old said Shah Rukh Khan’s note wishing the couple on their big day was the highlight of Zaheer’s day. Sonakshi’s latest acting stint Kakuda is available to stream on Zee5.

