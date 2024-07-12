Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Arjun Kapoor asks 'kitne hero ko bola hai?' as paps tell him 'ek hi heera hai'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to finally tie the knot today, i.e., July 12, and the Bollywood brigade has started arriving at the venue for the big day. Arjun Kapoor made a stylish appearance a few minutes back, and his candid conversation with paps is winning our hearts.

As Arjun arrived clad in a stunning traditional outfit, paps flooded him with compliments. The actor also made a statement, "mere yaar ki shaadi hai," by turning back and showing it imprinted on the back of his outfit.

Arjun Kapoor's candid conversation with paps

Arjun Kapoor arrived at the venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and enthusiastically posed for the paps. The paps took no time to shower him with praises as they said, "Ek hi heera hai (There's only one diamond)," hinting towards the glittery outfit he wore.

Arjun, who was also in the mood to have fun, asked, "Ye kitne hero ko bola hai? (How many heroes have got this compliment from you?)" As they replied, "Sabko (everyone)," he turned and showed "Mere yaar ki shaadi hai (It's my friend's wedding)" written on his back. Later, they also tell him they will wear similar attire to his wedding.

The comments section was flooded with exciting reactions from Arjun's fans. A fan commented, "Baba is here (two fire emojis)." Another one posted, "looking good." An Instagram user who can't wait to see more from the wedding wrote, "I'm soo excited for the Weeding."

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations are happening at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, and celebrities from all over the world are expected to make their presence felt. Some of the biggest names include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and more.

After the wedding on July 12, there will be a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13. This will be followed by a grand wedding reception on July 14. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about Anant and Radhika's wedding.

