Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Paps go gaga as John Cena recreates his ‘You can’t see me’ pose; fans joke, ‘Where is he?’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are poised to marry on July 12, 2024. As their special day unfolds, numerous personalities from around the globe have gathered to celebrate, including WWE star John Cena.

Upon arriving at the wedding venue, Cena recreated his iconic You Can't See Me pose, causing fans and paparazzi alike to go wild with excitement.

John Cena recreates iconic You Can't See pose at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The WWE star arrived at Anant and Radhika's big day dressed in a cyan-blue sherwani, looking undeniably dapper and truly desi. While posing on the red carpet, he recreated his famous and iconic You Can't See Me pose, sending the paparazzi into a frenzy of excitement, who cheered enthusiastically.

Check it out here:

Fans react to John Cena's

Netizens were quick to jump into the comments section and react to Cena's iconic pose. One fan wrote, "Wherry is he? We can't see him". Another fan commented, "How is he visible though". Someone wrote, "I can't see him tho". One person wrote, "Hain kaha lekin dikh kyo nhi rha mujhe". One fan commented, "Why is there a blank video of the set?". One individual wrote, "Where is he? "I can't see him". Some one commented, 'Why are they clicking pictures of empty wall?".

Advertisement

One fan wrote, "I can't see him". One person wrote, "Who are they cheering for?". One netizen wrote, "Can’t see anyone. Who is here btw?".

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Many Bollywood celebrities are anticipated to attend the celebrations, including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and others.

The events will begin with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, followed by the grand wedding reception on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Groom-to-be happily poses with family; John Cena, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more arrive