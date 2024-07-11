Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s intimate wedding was turned down by The Wedding Filmer; here’s why

Remember Kiara Advani’s beautiful entry on the aisle or the lovely glimpses from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding ceremonies? Well, all of them were captured by the team on The Wedding Filmer.

Touted as one of the best wedding videographers in India, the team covered the weddings of celebs like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, among others. But they refused to be part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Read on to know the reason!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding was refused by The Wedding Filmer

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding on their balcony made people realize that a couple and their families can enjoy the union of two people without having to spend a bomb on the preparations. While glimpses made everyone emotional, they weren’t captured by popular celebrity videographer The Wedding Filmer.

Vishal Punjabi, an ad-film maker, discovered his love for shooting special moments of the couple, which led to him founding The Wedding Filmer. One thing led to the other, and he became one of the sought-after videographers who was wanted by every soon-to-be-married couple.

Hence, Punjabi wasn’t able to capture Alia and Ranbir’s beautiful moments with his lenses. While talking to Shivani Pau, Vishal revealed that he wasn’t available when the Brahmastra actors got married.

Recalling the reason, he said he refused the celebrity wedding because he was booked for a wedding in London, which included a beautiful location and a lovely bride. “I wouldn’t change that for the world, even now. She was gorgeous, and it was a beautiful experience,” he stated.

The Wedding Filmer founder says celebs book him two weeks before their wedding

B-town celebrity weddings are often kept under wraps until the big day. Remember how Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding cake was ordered eight hours before their reception? Well, this is also usually what happens with wedding videographers.

While talking in the same interview, The Wedding Filmer founder Vishal Punjabi stated that a lot of these celebrities call him two weeks before their wedding because it is hush-hush and nobody can know. But the downside of it is that he isn’t available for most of them, he stated, adding that he hasn’t canceled any wedding for a celebrity.

