Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bride-to-be's father gets emotional, groom-to-be hugs her in Grah Shanti Puja; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will exchange marital vows today, July 12. The soon-to-be-married couple has been grabbing headlines for their pre-wedding festivities for quite some time now.

Anant and Radhika recently had their Grah Shanti Puja in the presence of their respective families. A video of their candid moments has caught our attention on YouTube.

Radhika Merchant hugs her father in an emotional moment from Grah Shanti Puja

In a video posted by Epic Stories, the Ambanis and the Merchants can be seen entering the venue of their Grah Shanti Puja. The video shows Radhika Merchant making cute expressions while looking at Anant Ambani.

The bride-to-be looks stunning in a cream and golden saree which she paired with exquisite jewelry. Her maang tika, kumkum, and gajra are the highlights of her look.

Anant, who opted for a red and golden outfit, is flashing his smile. Radhika's mom, Shaila Merchant, gave a warm welcome to the groom-to-be as she held puja ki thali in her hands.

In a sequence, Radhika hugs her father, Viren Merchant and the latter goes emotional during the moment.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant look adorable in their Grah Shanti Puja video

The video also shows Radhika Merchant putting a floral garland around Anant Ambani's neck as a part of their rituals. The groom-to-be then gives her a warm hug. The couple looks adorable while hugging each other.

Radhika also hugs Anant's father, Mukesh Ambani. The bride-to-be participates in a ritual with soon-to-be mother-in-law Nita Ambani and then seeks her blessings while bowing down in front of her.

The candid moments in this video are a treat to the audience.

Here's all you need to know about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The Ambani family hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Grah Shanti Puja on July 9, three days before their grand wedding which will be held at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Post their marriage ceremony, they will have an Aashirwaad ceremony followed by 'Mangal Utsav' (reception).

Their star-studded wedding will witness the who's who of the world arriving from different countries.

