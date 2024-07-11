Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Baaraat to lagna vidhi, know all functions and timeline of couple's big day

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are surely the couple of the hour. All eyes are on them as they gear up to tie the knot on July 12. The pre-wedding festivities had begun in March in Jamnagar which then continued on a Mediterranean cruise. And now from the past couple of days, Antilia has been hosting several celebrities as the Sangeet, Haldi, Mehendi, Garba night, and more take place. We now bring to you a detail of all the events which are set to take place on July 12 and 14.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding functions

If you are one of those who is very much interested in knowing all about the big fat Indian wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and wondering what functions are happening when then we have your back. We bring to you a list of all the ceremonies along with their timings which are about to take place on July 12 and July 14.

The Shubh Vivaah will take place on July 12, Friday, 2024 from 3 PM onwards.

Baraat assembly and Safa tying – 3 PM

Varmala – 8 PM

Lagna Vidhi – 9:30 PM

This will take place at Jio World Centre and the dress code for the function is Indian traditional.

Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception is going to take place on July 14, Sunday, 2024 from 6 PM onwards. This event is also going to take place at Jio World Centre and the dress code for the function is Indian Chic.

