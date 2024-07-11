Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian, Khloe to John Cena, here’s a list of international personalities gracing event

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for their big day on July 12, everyone is excited to see how grand the wedding is going to be. Well, the pre-wedding festivities of the couple saw a lot of eminent personalities from around the world coming to India. And now for the wedding too we have a list of several popular names who are reportedly coming to grace the event. From Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Jay Shetty to many eminent Political personalities like UK PMs Tony Blair and Prime Minister Boris Johnson scroll down to check out the expected guest list.

Eminent Hollywood personalities to grace Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

As per reports in the Economic Times, popular Hollywood names like Kim Kardashian along Khloe Kardashian will be gracing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. It is also reported that renowned futurist Peter Diamandis, Jeff Koons, and popular self-help coach and influencer Jay Shetty are among the many International celebrities attending the lovebird's big day.

As per reports in India Today, Kim’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, popular TikToker Julia Chafe, Hollywood celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and more are going to fly down to India.