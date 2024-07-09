Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Travis Barker Share Wholesome Posts Wishing Penelope Disick a Happy 12th Birthday

Daughter of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope turned 12 on July 18. Her family members, including Aunt Kim Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner, and stepdad Travis Barker, did not forget to post about her celebrating her 12th birthday. Read ahead and check out the posts.

Penelope Disick's family shares adorable pictures celebrating her birthday

The 12-year-old’s aunt took to her Instagram stories to share adorable pictures of Penelope. One story included a collage of Penelope posing alongside the business mogul and her daughter North.

In one of the pictures, Kim wrote, “My baby P is 12 years old today. It's so crazy how 12 just crept up!” She also shared candid pictures of Penelope and North. In one of the pictures, the Skims founder wrote, “Nothing more special than my niece being my daughter's best friend.”

Penelope’s grandmother also shared a post dedicated to her, containing multiple photos of the two together, including Penelope’s baby photos.

In the post’s caption, Kris wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope! Watching you grow into the smart, kind, funny, creative, amazing young lady you are today has been one of my greatest joys.”

The momager added that she is proud of her granddaughter and mentioned that Penelope is an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, friend, cousin, and niece. Kris also wrote that Penelope lights up every room with her smile and fills their hearts with love. She ended the caption with “May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all your favorite things. I love you to the moon and back! Lovey xo.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, Penelope’s stepfather shared a very wholesome picture of them having a moment. She is sitting behind a pink drum set, where it appears that Travis is guiding her on how to play. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Penelope!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick also post about Penelope’s birthday

Penelope’s mother had shared an adorable video on her 11th birthday. In the video, her brother Reign also makes an appearance.

The cute video was reshared by the reality TV star on her Instagram stories. She wrote the caption, “and like that, she’s 12.” Kourtney also reshared one of the pictures shared by Kim on her handle. She wrote, “The most special.”

Penelope’s father, Scott Disick also shared a post on his daughter’s birthday. He shares a picture where the 12-year-old can be seen in the arms of her dad. He captions the pic stating, “Happy birthday 2 my little girl who isn’t that little anymore. Words could never describe how much u mean 2 me.” He also shared a cute picture of the two in his story.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Penelope Disick: All About Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick's Daughter As She Turns 12