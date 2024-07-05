Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Is Justin Bieber's fees much higher than Rihanna, Katy Perry's? Find out

There’s no party like an Ambani bash - prove us wrong. The last leg of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities has kickstarted and all the world’s eyes are on India as to how one of the biggest weddings in global history will unfold in the next few days.

On July 5, the Ambanis are hosting the Sangeet of the couple which is buzzing about the fact that Justin Bieber is performing at it. But do you know, in the streak of Ambanis bringing home the biggest of international faces to perform, Justin Bieber is reportedly the highest-paid artist so far.

How much did Justin Bieber charge for Ambani's wedding?

A report published in Times Now reveals that the Baby singer has been paid a whopping amount of $10 million (approximately Rs 83 crore) for his performance at the star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event will take place at the newly opened NMACC at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Payment details of International artists at Ambani's wedding

Earlier this year, when the world came together in Jamnagar for the first round of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash, Rihanna had stolen the show with her lively presence. According to India Today, the bad girl RIRI was paid around $8-$9 million (Rs. 66 to 74 crore) for her India visit.

In their Italy cruise party in June, global sensation Katy Perry stole the limelight and was paid around Rs 45 crores for her performance as quoted by Republic World. The Backstreet Boys also brightened the bash for about ₹4-7 crore as suggested by The Financial Express. The same bash also saw performances by several other superstars including Pitbull, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

India Today reports that for the ongoing celebrations, celebs like Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are also in talks to perform.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

