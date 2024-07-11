Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mumbai’s BKC office employees asked to work from home till July 15: Report

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12 and the world’s eyes are on it. The wedding of the year will be attended by who’s who from around the entire globe and to curb traffic and smoothen the traveling experience, an advisory has already been issued by Mumbai’s control room earlier this week. A new update suggests that several offices have also gone remote.

Mumbai offices head for remote work till Ambani's gala concludes

A report published in India Today suggests that several offices in Bandra Kurla Complex, one of the biggest commercial hubs have asked their employees to work remotely from their home till July 15. This is to avoid any inconvenience due to diverted traffic routes and restrictions on general vehicles’ entry around BKC during those days.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Couple dances to SRK’s Deewangi Deewangi with Mukesh Ambani, Nita, Isha-Anand and Shloka-Akash; WATCH

Hotel occupancy update ahead of Anant Ambani’s wedding

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant will exchange vows in a grand ceremony attended by the biggest of world achievers on July 12. The wedding will take place at Jio World Convention Centre in BKC and the extended celebration will conclude on July 14.

Several hotels around the wedding venue including ITC, The Lalit, and Taj have reported a jampacked booking made by Ambanis itself for guests and members of the family. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has led to a surge in hotel prices and occupancy in major areas of Mumbai. Some BKC luxury hotels have even kept rooms for Rs 1 lakh per day around the area.

Advertisement

Another report suggested that Mumbai’s Hotel Trident and Oberoi don’t even have any rooms available from July 10 to July 14.

July 3 marked the 'mameru' ceremony of the couple, a tradition prevalent in Gujarati weddings. The Ambanis hosted international sensation Justin Bieber on July 7 who performed at Ananta and Radhika's sangeet ceremony. The iconic singer sang some of his super hit songs such as Baby, Peaches, and Love Yourself among many others.

It will be on July 14 that the long-run wedding of Ambanis will conclude with a reception ceremony in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Is Justin Bieber's fees much higher than Rihanna, Katy Perry's? Find out