Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mumbai Police arrests man from Vadodara for alleged bomb threat post on social media

A suspicious social media post was shared about the potential bomb threat at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Soon after the Mumbai Police were informed about the post, they were quick to launch an investigation into the matter. Now, a day later, it has been revealed that a 32-year-old engineer from Vadodara has been arrested for the potential bomb threat.

According to news agency PTI, on Tuesday, Mumbai Police arrested a 32-year-old engineer for his social media post about the potential bomb threat at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The accused was identified as Viral Shah, a resident of Vadodara.

A police official while speaking to the portal said, "He was nabbed this morning by the Mumbai police's crime branch from his residence in Gujarat."

During the probe, the X user was traced from Vadodara, following which a team of the Mumbai crime branch was sent to the city in the neighboring state and detained the accused, the official said, adding that the accused was being brought to Mumbai.

About the threatening social media post shared by the user

For the unversed, a user with the handle @FFSFIR wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A shameless thought crept into my mind that if a bomb went off at Ambani's wedding, half the world would turn upside down. Trillions of dollars in one pin code.”

Soon after the Mumbai police were informed about the post, they deemed the bomb threat as a hoax. The security measures were also heightened around the wedding event at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani got married to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant on July 12. The extravagant celebrations were held at Jio World Convention Centre.

The grand celebrations began with two pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat’s Jamnagar in March and a Cruise function in May in Italy. Later, the three-day celebrations began on July 12 and was attended by celebrities from across the globe including notable business, entertainment, sports, and political personalities. After the wedding, the couple had a blessing ceremony, Shubh Aashirwad on June 13 followed by a grand reception on July 14 for a wider array of guests including social media influencers.

