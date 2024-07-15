Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun dance, Priyanka Chopra’s desi thumkas to John Cena’s ‘You can’t see me’ pose, 8 VIRAL moments

The past weekend was taken over by the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Nita Ambani, hosted guests from all over the world. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas among others were seen gracing the event.

With the coming together of such iconic figures, unforgettable moments are bound to happen. Thus, let’s take a quick look at some of the viral moments from the splendid wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

8 viral moments from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities that are our favorite

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan bringing Karan Arjun nostalgia back

During Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan danced to Karan Arjun’s Bhangra Paa Le, bringing back nostalgia associated with the film amongst fans.

2. Kim Kardashian’s selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Well, this crossover no one saw coming, but fans went berserk after Kim Kardashian shared a selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Her caption was just icing on the cake as she wrote, “Queen,” and tagged Aishwarya.

3. A guest presenting Ranbir Kapoor with their business card

In a viral video, a guest approached Ranbir Kapoor and shook his hands. He then whispered something in his ears. In response to this, the actor nodded his head and smiled. However, he seemed mystified after the guest handed him his visiting card, yet the Animal actor accepted it politely.

4. Priyanka Chopra’s desi thumkas to iconic Bollywood tracks

All the Bollywood lovers had their peak moment when Priyanka Chopra took over the dance floor. From dancing to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi while vibing with Ranveer Singh to dancing to Sapne Mein Milti Hain and Katrina Kaif’s Chikni Chameli, the actress was a pure vibe throughout the most talked about wedding.

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s warm hug with pregnant Deepika Padukone

A video that became the talk of the town was a heartwarming moment between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and mom-to-be Deepika Padukone. In a short clip, both the divas were seen sharing a tight, warm hug. This moment reminded the internet of their reunion at Isha Ambani’s wedding with Anand Piramal in 2018. For the unversed, at that time, Aish and DP danced their heart out and were also joined by Abhishek Bachchan.

6. John Cena recreating his iconic ‘You can’t see me’ gesture

Among several global personalities, American actor and WWE star John Cena also arrived to attend the grand celebrations. During his striking appearance on the red carpet, not only did he pose for the paps but also recreated his iconic 'You Can’t See Me' hand gesture, delighting fans and photographers alike. Fans associated with this gesture of Cena's as most of his videos and pictures from the wedding joked about how they couldn’t see the wrestler either.

7. Madhuri Dixit dances to the iconic song Choli Ke Peechhe

Watching Madhuri Dixit is a visual delight for sure, and that too when she recreates her iconic tracks. Among a myriad of media from the functions, in one of the videos, the actress was seen grooving to her popular song, Choli Ke Peeche. The actress was also joined by her husband Dr Shriram Nene in the viral clip.

8. Rajinikanth dancing with the coolest baraat of Anant Ambani

South’s legendary superstar Rajinikanth was also seen dancing alongside Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to the song Gallan Goodiyan while Anant’s baraat (procession) was brimming with high energy. It was an unforgettable moment to see the splendid ceremony bringing stalwarts of the Indian movie industry together.

It won’t be wrong to say that these are some of the moments that are going to live in the hearts of fans for a significant period of time.

Which one of these moments was your favorite?

