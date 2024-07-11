Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confirms attending couple’s big day; ‘I might not have gone…’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally getting married tomorrow, July 12. There have been a lot of speculations around the guest list of the wedding taking place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Among several notable personalities, it was said that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will also be attending the grand celebrations. Now, the veteran politician has confirmed the same.

Mamata Banerjee confirms her attendance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Today, on July 11, a while back, Mamata Banerjee reached Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and spoke to the media. She revealed that she might not have attended the wedding but the Ambani family insisted her to grace the celebrations. Thus, she agreed to join them for the big day.

In a video posted by PTI, she was heard saying, "I might not have gone (to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding) but all of the family members from Nita ji to Mukesh ji everyone is requesting me to attend the wedding again and again, that is why I am going. I will also meet (NCP president) Sharad (Pawar) ji there and (Shiv Sena (UBT)) Uddhav Thackeray."

Ambani family hired 2000 jets for the travel of the guests

According to a recent report by Reuters, Rajan Mehra, chief executive of Club One Air, a charter plane operator, revealed that the Ambanis have hired three of his company’s Falcon-2000 jets for the travel of the guests who will be attending the grand wedding celebration. He also stated that over a hundred private plans are expected to be used during the festivities.

"The guests are coming from all over, and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country,” Mehra was quoted as saying.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding will be held at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. This will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and the wedding reception on July 14.

