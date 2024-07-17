Rhea Kapoor misses her ‘OG and always Shaadi partner’ Sonam Kapoor amid Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding; PICS

Mumbai was recently abuzz with the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The who’s who of the entertainment industry were present during the three-day affair to participate in the happiness of the couple. Immersed in the wedding fever, Rhea Kapoor has now shared a special post in which she admitted to missing her sister Sonam Kapoor, who wasn’t present in town for the ceremonies.

Rhea Kapoor drops throwback PICS with Sonam Kapoor as she misses her during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Today, July 17, 2024, Rhea Kapoor, who recently styled the bride Radhika Merchant for her lavish wedding, took to Instagram and shared some old pictures with her sister Sonam Kapoor. In the photos, the duo was seen getting ready for a function, with a number of outfits visible in the background. Rhea munched on some apples while Sonam took the selfies.

In another picture, they were seen lying on a bed in their white ethnic ensembles, while one snapshot captured them amid a discussion as Rhea showed something to Sonam on her phone.

In the caption, Rhea wrote, “Miss my OG and always Shaadi partner. #throwback Getting ready for wedding with @sonamkapoor Mumbai 2015. After party at @karishma house ordering kebab rolls.”

Have a look at Rhea’s post!

Reacting to the post, their parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, showed some love by dropping multiple red heart emojis.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and others. A Shubh Aashirwad function was held on July 13, followed by the reception on July 14.

Sonam Kapoor was not seen at the wedding celebrations as she is currently in London. The Neerja actress attended the women’s finals at the Wimbledon Championships with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

