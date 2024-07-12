Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Lalu Prasad Yadav arrive in Mumbai

The much awaited wedding day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has finally arrived. The lovely couple is all set to tie the knot today, July 12, 2024, after their grand pre-wedding celebrations over the past few months. Many Indian and international high profile personalities are expected to attend the special occasion. Wrestler-actor John Cena, politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted arriving in Mumbai ahead of the ceremony.

John Cena spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Today, John Cena was seen at the private airport in Mumbai as he arrived in the city to be a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebration. Donning a casual look, he was captured putting his luggage in the car and waving at the paparazzi.

Former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav also reached Mumbai to attend the festivities and give his blessings to the couple.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Wimbledon 2024 to attend wedding

The lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their way outside the Mumbai airport this afternoon as they returned from London. The duo looked extremely stylish in their airport fits. Sidharth wore a red t-shirt paired with white pants and beige jacket, while Kiara was dressed in all-white. They were seen getting inside their car before leaving for their home.

